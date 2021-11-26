“We Are As Ready As We Will Ever Be” – Mayor Henry Braun on Upcoming Atmospheric Rivers (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Henry Braun in his Friday address, noted that the upcoming atmospheric rivers next week, will dump anywhere from 150-240mm of rain. Similar to the original event that caused the Sumas Prairie flooding.

“The recovery to come will last …years.” “We Are As Ready As We Will Ever Be” – Mayor Braun.

With the Prime Minister en route, no financials were made available from Ottawa although Bruan said he has an ask list. “The damage may be in the billions”.

All eyes are on the Nooksack River. In the 1990 flood, the back up took 16 hours to hit the border. In this event, that was 13 hours.

From Environment Canada – 4:38 AM PST Friday 26 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Heavy rain Saturday night and Sunday.



Total Rainfall: 60 mm over southern sections to 120 mm near the mountains.



Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove.



Timespan: Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.