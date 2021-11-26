News

“We Are As Ready As We Will Ever Be” – Mayor Henry Braun on Upcoming Atmospheric Rivers (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 26, 2021

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Henry Braun in his Friday address, noted that the upcoming atmospheric rivers next week, will dump anywhere from 150-240mm of rain. Similar to the original event that caused the Sumas Prairie flooding.

“The recovery to come will last …years.” “We Are As Ready As We Will Ever Be” – Mayor Braun.

With the Prime Minister en route, no financials were made available from Ottawa although Bruan said he has an ask list. “The damage may be in the billions”.

All eyes are on the Nooksack River. In the 1990 flood, the back up took 16 hours to hit the border. In this event, that was 13 hours.

From Environment Canada – 4:38 AM PST Friday 26 November 2021
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
  • Fraser Valley – east including Hope
  • Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Heavy rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Total Rainfall: 60 mm over southern sections to 120 mm near the mountains.

Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove.

Timespan: Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

Related Post

News

Bailey Landfill Expected to Be Busier with Flood Waste – Check Cameras

Nov 26, 2021
Legal News

28 Year Old Man Dies in Abbotsford Portable Washroom Fire – Under Investigation

Nov 26, 2021
News

Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – This Weekend – November 26 to 29

Nov 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 − one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

“We Are As Ready As We Will Ever Be” – Mayor Henry Braun on Upcoming Atmospheric Rivers (VIDEO)

Nov 26, 2021
News

Bailey Landfill Expected to Be Busier with Flood Waste – Check Cameras

Nov 26, 2021
Sports

Cascades’ Gagnon to represent Canada at U21 World Beach Volleyball Championships

Nov 26, 2021
Legal News

28 Year Old Man Dies in Abbotsford Portable Washroom Fire – Under Investigation

Nov 26, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.