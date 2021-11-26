Chilliwack Fire Department Annual Food Drive, November 27 to December 18

Chilliwack – This year the Chilliwack Fire Department food drive will be a little different that in past years, as we will not be going door-to-door to collect non-perishable food items.

Instead members will be stationed at various locations throughout the community:

•November 27, 2021 from 10:00am until 3:00pm

•December 11, 2021 from 10:00am until 3:00pm

•December 18, 2021from 10:00am until 3:00pm

Locations to include:

•Save-On-Foods –Downtown 46020 Yale Rd (Salish Plaza)

•Save-On-Foods–CottonwoodMall 45585Luckakuck Way (now called Cottonwood Centre)

•Save-On-Foods –Vedder Crossing 6014 Vedder Rd (Vedder Crossing Plazza)

•Save-On-Foods –Garrison 45635 Tamihi Way (Garrison Village)

•Superstore –45779 Luckakuck Way

If they miss connecting with you and you wish to donate to the Salvation Army Food Bank you can drop items off at Fire Hall #1, 45950 Cheam Avenue,Monday to Friday, from 8:30am. to 4:30pm., during the month of December.