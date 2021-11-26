News

Bailey Landfill Expected to Be Busier with Flood Waste – Check Cameras

Nov 26, 2021

Chilliwack – The Bailey Landfill is expected to get busier in the coming days and weeks with waste from flood cleanups.

Traffic cameras can be checked before you go at http://chilliwack.com/landfill.

The Bailey Sanitary Landfill accepts materials generated from the following six cities and electoral areas: City of Chilliwack, District of Kent, Village of Harrison Hot Springs, and Electoral Areas “D”, “E”, and “H” of the Fraser Valley Regional District, (Popkum, Bridal Falls, Chilliwack River Valley, Columbia Valley and Cultus Lake).  The City is reviewing capacity to accept disaster debris from the City of Abbotsford, if required, but is not taking that material at this time.

City of Chilliwack

