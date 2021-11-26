28 Year Old Man Dies in Abbotsford Portable Washroom Fire – Under Investigation

Abbotsford – On Tuesday night (November 23rd, 2021 at 8:25PM), AbbyPD patrol officers responded to an assist Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service call within the 33000 block of South Fraser Way. Upon arrival, a portable washroom was located, fully engulfed in flames. A short distance away, a 28-year-old man was discovered suffering from severe burns.



The man died in hospital.



The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is in the early stages of determining if this incident was an accident or is suspicious.



Anyone who witnessed this man described as wearing a lime green winter jacket with grey sleeves, a red hoody underneath the winter jacket, dark pants, and white running shoes is asked to contact police.



Further, investigators are appealing to anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage in the area of Khalsa Diwan Temple located at 33094 South Fraser Way between the hours of 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm, November 23rd, 2021, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225



AbbyPD File 21-52073



https://bit.ly/3rbBHmZ

