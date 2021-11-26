Legal News

28 Year Old Man Dies in Abbotsford Portable Washroom Fire – Under Investigation

ByDon Lehn

Nov 26, 2021

Abbotsford – On Tuesday night (November 23rd, 2021 at 8:25PM), AbbyPD patrol officers responded to an assist Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service call within the 33000 block of South Fraser Way.  Upon arrival, a portable washroom was located, fully engulfed in flames.  A short distance away, a 28-year-old man was discovered suffering from severe burns.

The man died in hospital.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is in the early stages of determining if this incident was an accident or is suspicious.

Anyone who witnessed this man described as wearing a lime green winter jacket with grey sleeves, a red hoody underneath the winter jacket, dark pants, and white running shoes is asked to contact police.

Further, investigators are appealing to anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage in the area of Khalsa Diwan Temple located at 33094 South Fraser Way between the hours of 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm, November 23rd, 2021, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225
 
AbbyPD File 21-52073

https://bit.ly/3rbBHmZ

Related Post

News

Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – This Weekend – November 26 to 29

Nov 26, 2021
Legal News

Rosedale Dairy Farmer Sarah Sache Re-Election as Director with BC Dairy

Nov 26, 2021
News

Search For April Parisian, Missing Since March 2020, Continues

Nov 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal News

28 Year Old Man Dies in Abbotsford Portable Washroom Fire – Under Investigation

Nov 26, 2021
News

Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – This Weekend – November 26 to 29

Nov 26, 2021
Legal News

Rosedale Dairy Farmer Sarah Sache Re-Election as Director with BC Dairy

Nov 26, 2021
News

Search For April Parisian, Missing Since March 2020, Continues

Nov 26, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.