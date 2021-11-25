Arts and Entertainment

Rumours -Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – October 15 (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 25, 2021

Chilliwack – VaughnCo Entertainment presents “Rumours” The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show based in Los Angeles, California. The group recreates the legendary band in its youthful heyday from 1975-1979. 

October 15 at the HUB Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Ticket information is here.
 
“It’s been said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I say THANK YOU!”- Richard Dashut
Record Producer – Fleetwood Mac albums including Rumours, Tusk, Live, Mirage, Tango In The Night, and Time.
 
After finding huge success in Los Angeles, selling out their regular Roxy Theatre performances month after month, the band moved from the world-famous Sunset Strip to Casinos, Theatres, and clubs all over Canada and the United States.

RUMOURS THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW CROSS CANADA TOUR IN THE FALL OF 2022 from VaughnCo Entertainment on Vimeo.

