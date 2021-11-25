radioCount Releases Results of its First Fall 2021 Radio Survey of Chilliwack – Star FM Remains the Leader

Fraser Valley – In August, radioCount, the sister company of microtherapy inc., announced the launch of a new radio audience measurement service for Canada.

As of September, radioCount began measuring over 20 markets across the country with a Fall 2021 survey release now available.

This will include Chilliwack. Numeris used to do a diary count of radio listeners in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

Numeris will continue to provide radio rating numbers for Abbotsford.

Following the announcement in late 2020 that several markets would no longer be measured by the existing diary service, radioCount established a committee of broadcaster, rep shop and agency representatives to evaluate alternative options.

In the first survey, there really is no difference than in previous Numeris counts.

Star FM rules the Eastern Fraser Valley:

Station Mkt

Shr CKSRFM

Star 98.3

Rogers

Adult Contemporary 18.1 CHWKFM

89.5 The Drive

Pattison

Classic Hits 11.9 CKKSFM

KISS Radio

Rogers

Hot Adult Contemporary 6.8 Source: radioCount Oct/Fall 2021 Survey, Chilliwack, All persons 12+, All Week (Mon-Sun 2a-2a)