Prime Minister Trudeau In Abby Friday – Tour Sumas Prairie With Mayor Braun

ByDon Lehn

Nov 25, 2021

Ottawa/Victoria (with files from Global) – Prime Minister Trudeau will be in Abbotsford and Victoria on Friday November 25.

First in Abbotsford to tour the flooded Sumas Prairie with Mayor Henry Braun:

From the PMO Itinerary:

Abbotsford, British Columbia

The Prime Minister will meet with Deputy Premier of British Columbia Mike Farnworth, Mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun, Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders, and volunteers, and visit areas affected by the flooding.

Victoria, British Columbia

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.

