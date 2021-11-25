BC Poultry Association on Loss of Chickens – Valley Farms Under Flood Water (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – The loss of livestock and poultry continues to mount in the days and weeks after the atmospheric river and flood of the Fraser Valley.

Amanda Brittain with the BC Poultry Association spoke with FVN on the losses and those chickens that survived.

“These farmers are resilient and will come back”.

There are 28 meat producing chicken farms on the Abbotsford – Chilliwack corridor. That accounts for 1.4 million birds. It is estimated that 100,000 were lost. The BC Ministry of Agriculture has protocol for disposal of the carcasses.

BC Poultry Association / BC Eggs