Business

Paid Sick Leave Now A Reality in BC Starting January 1

ByDon Lehn

Nov 24, 2021

Victoria – Paid sick leave will be standard for workers in British Columbia beginning January 1, 2022, with a minimum of five paid sick days each year.

For more information about paid sick leave, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/PaidSickLeave

Employment Standards Branch: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/time-off?keyword=paid&keyword=sick&keyword=leave

Paid sick leave engagement process: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/permanent-paid-sick-leave/

B.C. becomes the first province in Canada to legislate this level of paid time off for workers who fall ill. This new workplace protection applies to all workers covered by the Employment Standards Act, including part-time workers.

The Province consulted with workers and employers around B.C. to find out what currently exists in the way of paid sick leave and to gather feedback on three options  – three, five or 10 days of paid sick leave – to come into effect in the new year. More than 60,000 people participated in the engagement.

Feedback from the workplaces that already provide paid sick leave found that most workers take between zero and five days of sick leave each year.

Related Post

Business

Canada Post Update on Mail Delivery for Yarrow, Abbotsford, Merritt

Nov 22, 2021
Business Editorial/Opinion

OPINION/BLOG – Microwave Ore Processing

Nov 21, 2021
Arts and Entertainment Business

Chilliwack Cultural Centre Cancels All Events and Classes Until November 22

Nov 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 + nineteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Business

Paid Sick Leave Now A Reality in BC Starting January 1

Nov 24, 2021
News

November 24 Cultus Lake Park Recovery Update

Nov 24, 2021
News

Vedder Mountain Road Update: Closed Until November 27

Nov 24, 2021
News

Abbotsford Schools in Lockdown – Lifted One Hour Later – Suspicious Male at Yale Secondary

Nov 24, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.