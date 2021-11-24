November 24 Cultus Lake Park Recovery Update

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Park staff continue to focus on the removal of debris from the lake to protect footbridges and prevent accumulation in Sweltzer Creek.

Critical infrastructure above Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue remains key focus in the anticipation of more rain this week.

The accumulation of debris on the shore of Sunnyside Campground that was removed from the lake will remain in place until staff begin preparation for the 2022 season.

The Chief Administrative Officer continues to formulate a recovery and repair strategy for Cultus Lake Park assets.

Cultus Lake Park