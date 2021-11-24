News

November 24 Cultus Lake Park Recovery Update

ByDon Lehn

Nov 24, 2021

Cultus Lake ParkCultus Lake Park staff continue to focus on the removal of debris from the lake to protect footbridges and prevent accumulation in Sweltzer Creek.

Critical infrastructure above Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue remains key focus in the anticipation of more rain this week.

The accumulation of debris on the shore of Sunnyside Campground that was removed from the lake will remain in place until staff begin preparation for the 2022 season.

The Chief Administrative Officer continues to formulate a recovery and repair strategy for Cultus Lake Park assets.

