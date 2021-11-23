Essential Travel ONLY on Highway 7 Between Mission and Hope for Movement of Goods – Checkpoints In Place

Frsaer Valley – Effective 8PM., on Tuesday, November 23, travel restrictions were put in place on Highway 7 from Murray Street in Mission to Highway 1 in Hope.

This adds the section of Highway from Murray Street in Mission to Agassiz to the Province’s travel restrictions order.

This measure is to ensure the vital movement of goods and services continues with limited disruption from non-essential traffic.

Essential purposes for travel are defined in the travel restrictions order through the Emergency Program Act. The definition of essential travel has also been updated to include transporting by school bus, charter bus or public transit, including intercity buses. This updated definition only applies to the Highway 7 corridor between Hope and Mission.

Enforcement will be on site to ensure essential access only, as defined by the order. All other vehicles will be turned around.

Drivers should expect delays due to congestion. Drivers should also be prepared for construction conditions and reduced speed limits.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s highway maintenance contractor will continue to remove debris and repair road surfaces to restore the highway to pre-event conditions.

For the most current road conditions, check www.DriveBC.ca.