UPDATE – CP Reopen BC Rail Corridor – CN to Follow

Calgary/Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon – Canadian Pacific announced that it would reopen its railway between Kamloops, and Vancouver by mid-day Tuesday, Nov. 23. Crews have worked around the clock after the Nov. 14 atmospheric river rain storm in British Columbia, where nearly 200 millimetres of rain fell over two days in some locations. Thirty locations across CP’s Thompson and Cascade subdivisions were damaged with 20 resulting in significant loss of infrastructure.

CN expected to be rolling by Wednesday. CNis the rail line through Chilliwack and Abbotsford although use of the CP track is an option until the Fraser Canyon damage is fully repaired.

NEW – CP Rail shipments will resume today through B.C. CN Rail shipments will resume tomorrow through B.C. #bcpoli #BCStorm — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) November 23, 2021

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, MP noted: Rail corridor between Kamloops and Vancouver to re-open Tuesday. This is important for BC, especially with news of another washout closure of Hwy 3 today which will have shut down transport truck traffic east of Hope again.

Meanwhile CN announced it is making a donation of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of relief efforts to aid flood and extreme weather victims in British Columbia.