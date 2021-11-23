News

UPDATE – CP Reopen BC Rail Corridor – CN to Follow

ByDon Lehn

Nov 23, 2021

Calgary/Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon – Canadian Pacific announced that it would reopen its railway between Kamloops, and Vancouver by mid-day Tuesday, Nov. 23. Crews have worked around the clock after the Nov. 14 atmospheric river rain storm in British Columbia, where nearly 200 millimetres of rain fell over two days in some locations. Thirty locations across CP’s Thompson and Cascade subdivisions were damaged with 20 resulting in significant loss of infrastructure.

CN expected to be rolling by Wednesday. CNis the rail line through Chilliwack and Abbotsford although use of the CP track is an option until the Fraser Canyon damage is fully repaired.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, MP noted: Rail corridor between Kamloops and Vancouver to re-open Tuesday. This is important for BC, especially with news of another washout closure of Hwy 3 today which will have shut down transport truck traffic east of Hope again.

Meanwhile CN announced it is making a donation of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of relief efforts to aid flood and extreme weather victims in British Columbia.

Related Post

News

BC Dairy Association Flood Update – 500 Cattle Died in Abbotsford and Yarrow, 6000 Evacuated

Nov 23, 2021
News

Nov 23 – 1 PM City of Abbotsford Closed Access to No 3 Rd Bridge at the Sumas Canal in Both Directions

Nov 23, 2021
News

UPDATE – Site Prep Continues on Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village – December 4 Start

Nov 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 4 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Agriculture

BC Flooding Evacuees to Receive $2000 in Additional Financial Support (INFO LINKS)

Nov 23, 2021
News

BC Dairy Association Flood Update – 500 Cattle Died in Abbotsford and Yarrow, 6000 Evacuated

Nov 23, 2021
News

UPDATE – CP Reopen BC Rail Corridor – CN to Follow

Nov 23, 2021
News

Nov 23 – 1 PM City of Abbotsford Closed Access to No 3 Rd Bridge at the Sumas Canal in Both Directions

Nov 23, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.