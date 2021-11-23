News

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – Wednesday November 24

ByDon Lehn

Nov 23, 2021

Chilliwack – During these difficult times many of us haven’t been able to gather to mourn the death of a loved one. You may also be grieving a loss from years ago. Chilliwack Hospice Society invites you to participate in our annual Illumination Memorial Walk, presented by Prospera Credit Union, for an outdoor candlelight memorial service to honour and remember your loved one. Leary IAT Elementary Show Choir will be performing during the event.

Wednesday, November 24 at 6:00pm
Sardis Park (6898 School Lane, Chilliwack)

*All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Participants must be fully vaccinated.

Please RSVP via email to laurie@chilliwackhospice.org or call (604) 795-4660.

Related Post

News

CADREB REALTORSCare Blanket Drive 2021 – 335 Bags of Blankets and Warm Outer Wear

Nov 23, 2021
News

FVN AM News Tuesday November 23, 2021. CP Rail Moving, Forecast For More Rain, Coquihalla Snow (VIDEO)

Nov 23, 2021
News

CP to Reopen BC Rail Corridor Tuesday

Nov 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fifteen + one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – Wednesday November 24

Nov 23, 2021
Sports

Chiefs Abram Wiebe Will Play in January BCHL All Star Game

Nov 23, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

John Reischman and the Jaybirds Come to Harrison (VIDEO)

Nov 23, 2021
Editorial/Opinion

OPINION – Lower B.C. deficit is good news but big bills are coming – Taxpayers Federation

Nov 23, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.