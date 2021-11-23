Sports

Chiefs Abram Wiebe Will Play in January BCHL All Star Game

ByDon Lehn

Nov 23, 2021 ,

Burnaby – The initial 18 skaters that will participate in the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament on January 15 in Penticton were unveiled.

Chiefs D-man Abram Wiebe is in the mix.

One skater from each team was voted onto the roster after a poll of all 18 BCHL coaches. The remaining slots will be determined by a fan vote.

The 18 skaters named to the All-Star rosters are:

TeamNamePosition
Alberni Valley BulldogsBraden BlaceD
Chilliwack ChiefsAbram WiebeD
Coquitlam ExpressMatthew CampbellD
Cowichan Valley CapitalsDavid JacobsF
Cranbrook BucksTyson DyckF
Langley RivermenRyan UpsonF
Merritt CentennialsTristan AllenD
Nanaimo ClippersSean DonaldsonF
Penticton VeesFin WilliamsF
Powell River KingsDylan FinlayD
Prince George Spruce KingsNick RhéaumeF
Salmon Arm SilverbacksSimon TassyF
Surrey EaglesMichael AbgrallF
Trail Smoke EatersZach MichaelisF
Vernon VipersCam MacDonaldF
Victoria GrizzliesEllis RickwoodF
Wenatchee WildCade LittlerF
West Kelowna WarriorsFelix TrudeauF

The format for the tournament is:

  • Outdoor arena
  • 3-on-3
  • Four teams of six skaters and one goalie (two teams per conference)
  • Round robin
  • Two seven-minute periods
  • Second and third place play in the semifinal
  • First place plays the winner of the semi in the final

With 18 skaters selected, the remaining six spots, as well as the four goalies, will be decided through a fan vote The voting process and the players eligible for the fan vote will be unveiled at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The voting page can be accessed at www.bchl.ca/fanvote.

