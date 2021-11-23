Chiefs Abram Wiebe Will Play in January BCHL All Star Game

Burnaby – The initial 18 skaters that will participate in the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament on January 15 in Penticton were unveiled.
Chiefs D-man Abram Wiebe is in the mix.
One skater from each team was voted onto the roster after a poll of all 18 BCHL coaches. The remaining slots will be determined by a fan vote.
The 18 skaters named to the All-Star rosters are:
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Alberni Valley Bulldogs
|Braden Blace
|D
|Chilliwack Chiefs
|Abram Wiebe
|D
|Coquitlam Express
|Matthew Campbell
|D
|Cowichan Valley Capitals
|David Jacobs
|F
|Cranbrook Bucks
|Tyson Dyck
|F
|Langley Rivermen
|Ryan Upson
|F
|Merritt Centennials
|Tristan Allen
|D
|Nanaimo Clippers
|Sean Donaldson
|F
|Penticton Vees
|Fin Williams
|F
|Powell River Kings
|Dylan Finlay
|D
|Prince George Spruce Kings
|Nick Rhéaume
|F
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|Simon Tassy
|F
|Surrey Eagles
|Michael Abgrall
|F
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|Zach Michaelis
|F
|Vernon Vipers
|Cam MacDonald
|F
|Victoria Grizzlies
|Ellis Rickwood
|F
|Wenatchee Wild
|Cade Littler
|F
|West Kelowna Warriors
|Felix Trudeau
|F
The format for the tournament is:
- Outdoor arena
- 3-on-3
- Four teams of six skaters and one goalie (two teams per conference)
- Round robin
- Two seven-minute periods
- Second and third place play in the semifinal
- First place plays the winner of the semi in the final
With 18 skaters selected, the remaining six spots, as well as the four goalies, will be decided through a fan vote The voting process and the players eligible for the fan vote will be unveiled at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.
The voting page can be accessed at www.bchl.ca/fanvote.