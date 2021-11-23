Chiefs Abram Wiebe Will Play in January BCHL All Star Game

Burnaby – The initial 18 skaters that will participate in the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament on January 15 in Penticton were unveiled.

Chiefs D-man Abram Wiebe is in the mix.

One skater from each team was voted onto the roster after a poll of all 18 BCHL coaches. The remaining slots will be determined by a fan vote.

The 18 skaters named to the All-Star rosters are:

Team Name Position Alberni Valley Bulldogs Braden Blace D Chilliwack Chiefs Abram Wiebe D Coquitlam Express Matthew Campbell D Cowichan Valley Capitals David Jacobs F Cranbrook Bucks Tyson Dyck F Langley Rivermen Ryan Upson F Merritt Centennials Tristan Allen D Nanaimo Clippers Sean Donaldson F Penticton Vees Fin Williams F Powell River Kings Dylan Finlay D Prince George Spruce Kings Nick Rhéaume F Salmon Arm Silverbacks Simon Tassy F Surrey Eagles Michael Abgrall F Trail Smoke Eaters Zach Michaelis F Vernon Vipers Cam MacDonald F Victoria Grizzlies Ellis Rickwood F Wenatchee Wild Cade Littler F West Kelowna Warriors Felix Trudeau F

The format for the tournament is:

Outdoor arena

3-on-3

Four teams of six skaters and one goalie (two teams per conference)

Round robin

Two seven-minute periods

Second and third place play in the semifinal

First place plays the winner of the semi in the final

With 18 skaters selected, the remaining six spots, as well as the four goalies, will be decided through a fan vote The voting process and the players eligible for the fan vote will be unveiled at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The voting page can be accessed at www.bchl.ca/fanvote.