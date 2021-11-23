Cascades’and TWU Weekend Volleyball, Basketball Games Postponed

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig/Canada West) – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades’ volleyball and basketball games scheduled for this coming weekend have been postponed, as flooding in British Columbia continues to impact travel in the province.

The Cascades women’s and men’s volleyball teams were slated to host their first-ever Canada West home games on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 26-27) vs. the Thompson Rivers WolfPack, while the UFV basketball teams were set to face the UBC Okanagan Heat in Kelowna on those same dates.

The UFV-TRU volleyball series has been postponed to Feb. 4-5, while the UFV-UBCO basketball games will be rescheduled at a later date.

In all, four programs – UFV, UBCO, TRU and Trinity Western – have had their schedules changed in basketball and/or volleyball. A full list of postponements and schedule adjustments across Canada West is provided below.

VOLLEYBALL

Postponements:

Games originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26:

Thompson Rivers at Fraser Valley –> Postponed to Feb. 4

Games originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27:

Thompson Rivers at Fraser Valley –> Postponed to Feb. 5

BASKETBALL

Postponements:

Games originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26:

Fraser Valley at UBC Okanagan –> Postponed, future date TBD

Trinity Western at Thompson Rivers –> Postponed to Jan. 7

Games originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27:

Fraser Valley at UBC Okanagan –> Postponed, future date TBD

Trinity Western at Thompson Rivers –> Postponed to Jan. 8

Adjusted games:

Friday, Nov. 26

UBC Okanagan at Thompson Rivers (Women: 5pm / Men: 7pm)

(Originally scheduled for Feb. 18)

Friday, Nov. 27

UBC Okanagan at Thompson Rivers (Women: 3pm / Men: 5pm)

(Originally scheduled for Feb. 19)