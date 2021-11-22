News

Monday 10 AM UPDATE – Vedder Mountain Road Closed for Repairs, Water Levels in Yarrow Dropping

ByDon Lehn

Nov 22, 2021

Chilliwack – According to the City of Chilliwack website, the water levels in #Yarrow have gone down approximately 5 inches since Sunday.

Work continues on road repairs and trail maintenance.

Vedder Mountain Road, west of Cultus Lake Road was closed starting 7am on Monday, November 22nd for culvert Installation, slope stabilization, and urgent road reconstruction due to the recent landslide.

Please use Keith Wilson Road to access Yarrow.

Please respect trail closures. All hillside trails remain closed at this time, and work is underway to remove silt and debris from various locations along the Vedder Rotary Trail.

