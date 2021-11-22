Mission Mayor on Traffic Congestion, Movement of Goods

Mission – As expected, congestion on Highway 7 is record breaking and taxing people’s patience.

Mayor Paul Horn posted to social media:

We are aware of the backlog of traffic coming from the east through Mission along Lougheed Hwy and are currently in discussion with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI). We ask that residents avoid this area if possible during peak hours (6-9am & 3-6:30pm) and allow additional time for their journeys. Consider travelling 7th Avenue, 14th Avenue and Best Avenue as alternates for getting across Mission and use side roads to shop in downtown Mission.Thank you for your patience, as we use this to support our surrounding communities and the hardships they are currently ensuring.

We are hearing from people across Mission about the impacts of traffic rerouting. We have reached out to the Ministry of Transportation to discuss solutions but they are understandably focussed on repairing major routes right now. We will continue to reach out and to consider ideas such as retiming of signals, detours or flag people to help move traffic. In the meantime, we can all help to reduce the burden on major routes and intersections. Please consider carpooling, using transit, combining trips, choosing alternate routes, and travelling at non-peak times.By comparison to our neighbours, we are pretty lucky here. Nonetheless, these delays are real for people, affecting delivery of goods, access to work and emergency responsiveness. We’re looking for answers and we need everyone to help out.

City of Mission