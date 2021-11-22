News

Insult to Injury – Up To 30cms Snow Expected on Coquihalla

ByDon Lehn

Nov 22, 2021

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla – As the clean up continues and flood waters slowly recede in the Valley, Environment canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt:

5:32 AM PST Monday 22 November 2021
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snow is expected begin Monday afternoon
From this evening to Tuesday near noon, heavy snow is expected as a cold front moves through. Total snow accumulations will reach 25 to 30 cm by Tuesday noon. Snow will become light Tuesday afternoon.

Coquihalla/BC Transportation and Infrastructure

News

Highway 1 Now Open from Boothroyd to Hope – Travel Advisory to Lytton

Nov 21, 2021
News

GOOD NEWS from City of Abbotsford November 21 – 2 PM Press Conference – FLOOD GATES OPEN (VIDEO)

Nov 21, 2021
News

SUNDAY 1PM – Yarrow Evacuation Alert Lifted, Nine Properties Remain on Evacuation Order

Nov 21, 2021

News

Nov 22, 2021
Sports

Chilliwack FC Returning to “Normal”

Nov 22, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

First Annual Chilliwack Heritage Festival- September 2022 – Needs Volunteers

Nov 22, 2021
Education/Learning

Chilliwack & Abbotsford Schools Will Open Monday November 22

Nov 21, 2021
