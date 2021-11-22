Insult to Injury – Up To 30cms Snow Expected on Coquihalla

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla – As the clean up continues and flood waters slowly recede in the Valley, Environment canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt:
5:32 AM PST Monday 22 November 2021
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
Snow is expected begin Monday afternoon
From this evening to Tuesday near noon, heavy snow is expected as a cold front moves through. Total snow accumulations will reach 25 to 30 cm by Tuesday noon. Snow will become light Tuesday afternoon.