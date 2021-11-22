Highway 3 Near Manning Park Reopened Following Assessment

Highway 3/Manning Park – Highway 3 has reopened for goods movement and people travelling for essential purposes only following a closure to conduct a geotechnical assessment.

On Monday, Nov. 22, pavement cracking was observed on Highway 3 about 10 kilometres east of Manning Park Lodge. This was a site damaged in the recent storm. In the interest of safety, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the highway to undertake a geotechnical assessment.

The highway was deemed safe for travel with monitoring in place, and the road reopened Monday afternoon.

Drivers travelling Highway 3 for essential purposes should expect sections of single-lane alternating traffic and delays due to volume.

Essential purposes for travel are defined in the travel restrictions order through the Emergency Program Act. Checkpoints will be in place and travel restrictions will be enforced.

For drivers who must travel for essential purposes, the ministry urges preparation and patience. Highway corridors between the Lower Mainland and the rest of the province are anticipated to be extremely busy with commercial traffic and at this time of year conditions can change quickly.

Drivers may be taking an unfamiliar route to their destination. Use extreme caution, obey signs, speed limits and the direction of any traffic-control personnel.