27th Annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive Extended to Support BC’s Disaster Relief Efforts

Vancouver (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent rains and ensuing floods and landslides have devastated residents, communities, and roadways in communities across BC.

To help, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board will direct all financial donations raised during this year’s REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive to support the people affected by this natural disaster.



We’re also extending this year’s campaign an extra week, to November 29, to allow for more time to raise donations.



“In times of crisis, we must adapt,” said Taylor Biggar, Chair, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. “That’s why we decided to pivot this year’s campaign to support the Red Cross in its province-wide relief efforts.”



All REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive fundraising proceeds will go to the Canadian Red Cross’s British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal. With donations of $5 or more, you’ll get a tax receipt.

Make a donation today.

In need of:

blankets, sleeping bags

warm clothing – coats, jeans, pants, sweaters

scarves, gloves, mitts, hats

socks (new)

underwear (new)

You can drop donations off at one of the 100 plus participating real estate offices – click here for the list.



The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive is a partnership between the REALTORS® of the Fraser Valley, Greater Vancouver, and Chilliwack and District Real Estate Boards and their communities.

For more information, visit www.blanketdrive.ca .