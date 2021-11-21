OVERDOSE ALERT for Abbotsford & Mission

This is an update to an overdose advisory issued November 18 for overdoses in Abbotsford and Mission connected to a dark purple substance sold as down/opioids.



A sample connected to this cluster was found to contain a high concentration of betahydroxythiofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue. Higher doses of naloxone may be needed. The sample also tested positive for benzodiazepines. Benzodiazepines increase the risk of complicated overdose and withdrawal.

Key messages for people who use substances:

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)

If you suspect the overdose is caused by a suspected/confirmed benzo, communicate this when help arrives

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)

Get naloxone from these locations:

https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Key messages for organizations:

Discuss overdose prevention strategies with individuals

Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks

Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces

Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone

Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)

Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose

For more information and videos:

http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/mental-health-and-substance-use/substance-use-addictions/overdose-prevention-and-response/overdose-planning-for-your-organization#.W_2jax9Kipo





Please let us know through overdose@fraserhealth.ca if you receive any information about what people might be taking (colour, smell, consistency, packaging). We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

