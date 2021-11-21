Uncategorized

Highway 1 Now Open from Boothroyd to Hope

ByDon Lehn

Nov 21, 2021

Fraser Canyon – Highway 1 between Boothroyd (North of Hells Gate and Boston Bar) and Hope is now open, helping connect several communities to the Lower Mainland. 

Drivers should expect delays with some sections of roadway being single-lane alternating. Drivers should also be prepared for construction conditions and reduced speed limits.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s highway maintenance contractor will continue to remove debris and repair road surfaces to restore the highway to normal condition.

While this section of Highway 1 through the Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar communities areas does not currently fall under the Province’s Travel Restrictions Order, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue.

For the most current road conditions please check DriveBC.ca

