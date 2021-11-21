News

GOOD NEWS from City of Abbotsford November 21 2 PM Press Conference (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 21, 2021

Abbotsford – Crews have been working furiously the last two days and have now sealed the breach in the Sumas Dyke near Number 3 Road which has stopped the flow of water from the Sumas River into the eastern part of the Sumas Prairie.

More good news: The floodgates have remained open since yesterday and are now fully open. With the gates fully open, & the Sumas Dyke repairs currently stopping the flow into the eastern Prairie, the water levels in the Sumas Canal have now lowered & will continue.

One major caveat: An increase in logs and large woody debris may be experienced on the Lower Fraser River, downstream of Agassiz through Friday, November 26. Recreational boaters, marine traffic, and infrastructure operators should be aware that more logs than normal may be floating downstream.

Mayor Henry Braun’s Media Brief:

