Chilliwack & Abbotsford Schools Will Open Monday November 22

Fraser Valley – Some semblance of normal is coming back to school systems after last weeks flood and rain event.

Chilliwack:

Willow Reichelt, SD33 Chilliwack School Trustee : All SD33 schools open for staff and students.

For Abbotford, it will be a staggered program:

In consultation with the city’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), various closures, virtual learning and in-person instructional arrangements will continue to be implemented for our school district for the week of Monday, November 22 – Friday, November 26.

Abbotsford School Operations for This Week November 22 to 26

Level 1: School Closures

Based on current evacuation orders and road closures, the following schools will be closed: Barrowtown Elementary and Upper Sumas Elementary.

Families from these schools can expect to hear from the child’s teacher or school principal, offering support and resources.

Level 2: Virtual Learning

Due to operational limitations, the following schools will conduct virtual learning: ASIA Sumas Mountain Campus, Abbotsford Traditional Middle, Abbotsford Traditional Secondary, Chief Dan George Middle, Clayburn Middle, and William A. Fraser Middle.

If you require materials from your child’s school to support with virtual learning at home, please contact the school Monday morning to make arrangements.

Level 3: In-Person Learning

The following schools will return to regular in-person instruction: all elementary schools (except those in Level 1), all secondary schools (except those in Level 2), Abbotsford Middle, Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle, Eugene Reimer Middle and Abbotsford Virtual School.

We know that a number of our families have been significantly impacted by the floods in our community. Please know that there is no expectation for your child to be in attendance if their neighbourhood school is open. Schools will be contacting impacted families this week, offering support and seeking input about the type of learning opportunities your child may require in the interim.

School Bus Transportation

Normal school bus operations are anticipated for most of our district. However, we will not be able to pick up in Sumas Prairie (due to evacuation orders) and we will have minimal bussing in East Matsqui Prairie (due to road closures). We ask for your patience if there are delays on your child’s route.