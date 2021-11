Chilliwack – ATTENTION: The West Coast Pop Up Markets Date Changed to December, 18th, 2021. With the current conditions in the Fraser Valley / Lower Mainland they have to change the date of the event as they are using these facilities for evacuees and help centres.

Organizers hope that everyone can change their calendars to still come out.

https://fb.me/e/2FfAwaes4

The Fall market in Yarrow was a huge success.

Make sure to come down and check out all the amazing vendors and support local merchants.

