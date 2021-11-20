Premier’s Statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Victoria – Premier John Horgan and Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, released the following statement in honour of the Transgender Day of Remembrance:

“The Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day for remembering and mourning transgender, non-binary and Two Spirit people murdered each year for being who they are.

“This year, we mourn more than 400 people around the world murdered because of transphobia. We know that this number is only a fraction of the real toll, as there are a staggering number of unreported deaths.

“Transphobic violence doesn’t occur in a vacuum. It starts with attempts to erase the existence of trans people and to block their participation in society. It is spread in hateful campaigns that seek to deny trans people health care, access to washrooms, and to stop them from participating in sports and society.

“This year, we have seen deeply troubling attempts to take rights and supports away from trans and gender-diverse people, including by elected leaders and those running for office – both around the world and here in Canada.

“On this sombre day of remembrance, we affirm our commitment to make B.C. a safe and welcoming place for transgender, non-binary and Two Spirit people. We know words without action are little solace to those left to mourn the loss of friends, family and community members, and so we pledge to continue our efforts to support, recognize and include transgender, non-binary and Two Spirit people in B.C.

“Nothing we do or say today can bring back the more than 400 people who were murdered this year for simply being who they are – but we can do our part to end transphobic violence and make our province a safe place for trans people to be themselves in every part of their lives.”