Fraser Health, First Nations Info On Flooded Drinking-Water Wells in BC

ByDon Lehn

Nov 20, 2021 ,

Fraser Valley – The Province is advising residents that drinking-water wells in flooded areas of B.C. may be at risk of contamination.

If people get their water from a permitted community drinking-water supply system, the water supplier will provide information on the safety of the water. For those who own or are responsible for a private drinking-water well that has been affected by flooding, they need to assess their well and take action to protect the people who use water from the well.

Everyone must respect evacuation orders. Never re-enter the flood zone unless emergency management officials have indicated that you may do so.

The following resources will help assess and take appropriate action to ensure safe water:

Health Authority Resources

Fraser Health, First Nations Info On Flooded Drinking-Water Wells in BC

