Agassiz Slough and Flood Gate Grand Opening – December 1 (VIDEO)

Agassiz/Kent – On December 1, the Real Estate Foundation of BC, Watersheds BC, the District of Kent, Resilient

Waters, and Watershed Watch Salmon Society will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of new

floodgates on the Lower Agassiz Slough, outside the town of Agassiz, in Xwchíyò:m (Cheam) territory.

The new floodgate replaces an aging culvert with a top-hinged-gate opening that obstructed fish passage for

most of the year. The new gate will protect agricultural land from flooding, while allowing salmon and other

migrating fish to pass through and access seven hectares of valuable habitat 11 months out of the year.



This flood gate was installed with financial support from the Healthy Watersheds Initiative, which is

administered by the Real Estate Foundation of BC with support from Watersheds BC.

About 350,000 people live in the Fraser floodplain. Flood control infrastructure helps to protect

homes, farms, businesses, and communities.

Older culverts, gates, and pump stations can block or kill migrating fish. Watershed Watch Salmon

Society has identified at least 1,500 kilometres of current or potential fish habitat in the Lower

Fraser that’s blocked by older flood infrastructure. These blockages contribute to declines in

salmon populations.

New Agassiz Slough and Flood Gate