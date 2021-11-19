Joint Statement – Province & Health Canada Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

Victoria/Ottawa – Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, issued the following statement regarding Health Canada’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11:

“British Columbia welcomes the news that Health Canada has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children aged five to 11. The rigorous review confirms that this first vaccine formulated for younger children is safe and effective. We also welcome the recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on use of this new lower-dose vaccine to provide protection to children from five to 11 years of age. We look forward to making the pediatric vaccine available for 360,000 young British Columbians as soon as possible.

“While children are at a lower risk of severe disease from COVID-19, it can still result in serious outcomes in some children, including hospitalization and long-term symptoms. As well, as we have seen over the past 20 months, the pandemic has had a tremendous impact on children and families and has led to significant disruptions to important social activities and school. Health Canada’s approval of the vaccine for children is another important step that will help protect children from COVID-19 and help us safely get back to many important activities.

“We encourage B.C. parents and guardians to register their children to get vaccinated at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca – or by calling 1 833 838-2323 toll-free. Already, more than 75,000 children have been registered for their vaccine and are on the list to be contacted to book an appointment and get their COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

“British Columbia will have enough vaccine for every child aged five to 11, and we will be ready to start welcoming children to clinics throughout the province soon after we receive our supply of pediatric vaccines from the Government of Canada.

“We will share detailed information early next week about B.C.’s plan for vaccines for children five to 11.”