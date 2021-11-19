UPDATE – All Forest Service Roads (FSR) Closed (Includes Sumas Mountain, Elk Mountain and Mt Cheam)

Fraser Valley – NOVEMBER 19 – All Forest Service Roads (FSR) are closed. This includes access up to Sumas Mountain, Elk Mountain and Mt Cheam.

All Forest Service Roads (FSR) are closed. This includes access up to Sumas Mountain, Elk Mountain and Mt Cheam. FSR road status updates can be found at https://t.co/uEIxWQdLbx — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) November 19, 2021

NOVEMBER 18 – As a result of catastrophic damage to multiple forest service roads attributed to the recent storm events, and the potentially unsafe circumstances that may exist in areas not yet assessed, all forest service roads in the Chilliwack Forest District have been closed until further notice.

Updates and locations of the specific forest service roads that have been closed can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/natural-resource-use/resource-roads/local-road-safety-information/chilliwack-natural-resource-district-district-road-safety-information