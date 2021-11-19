News

Abbotsford Gets A Small Break With Weather- Levee Idea On Hold – Patch the Dyke System (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 19, 2021

Abbotsford – Abbotsford City Councilor Dave Loewen said it best after the Friday 2PM Media Briefing.

The Levee option has been dropped. Direct repairs to the breach itself are now underway, possible because water level on both sides have equalized.Fraser River needs to drop another 18 inches. When that happens, the floodgates can be opened, which will release 7x more water than the pumps can move.

On Thursday when the military deployed the first of 120 soldiers, it was thought that a number of properties would be sacrificed for the construction of a levee. The military would aid local officials and crew in the construction.

The media conference can be reviewed here.

