NOV 18 UPDATE – Yarrow Evacuation Order Lifted, Area Still Under Alert

Chilliwack – NOVEMBER 18 UPDATE – The community of Yarrow remains under evacuation alert as a precaution in case water levels start to rise more rapidly. The water rose approximately 150mm (6 inches) today. The key issue is the floodbox at the Barrowtown pump station. If the Fraser River continues to recede then the floodbox can be opened and the water levels throughout the basin will stabilize then start to fall. City staff are on site 24 hours a day monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action to ensure the safety of residents.

City of Chilliwack

NOVEMBER 17 ORIGINAL STORY – After carefully monitoring the flood situation in Abbotsford, the City of Chilliwack is downgrading the evacuation order for Yarrow and Majuba Hill to an evacuation alert, except for 3630 Sand Road; 3510, 3480, 3410, and 3300 Boundary Road; and 41375, 41419, 41475 and 41509 No. 5 Road. These nine properties remain under evacuation order. An evacuation alert means that residents who return should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Several positive factors have led to the City’s decision to rescind the evacuation order for most properties and move to an alert. The water in the Nooksack River is dropping considerably, which will diminish flow into Abbotsford. The Fraser River continues to drop and officials estimate that by tomorrow they should be able to open the flood gates, which will reduce water levels. The pumps are also working at Abbotsford’s Barrowtown pump station. Should the worst case situation occur and the pumps stop working, the water will rise very slowly, first in Abbotsford, giving Yarrow residents an opportunity to leave the area safely.

As the area remains under an evacuation alert, residents should remain prepared to leave if the situation changes. Livestock that have already been evacuated from Yarrow should remain safely out of the area until the alert is rescinded.

Keith Wilson Road and Vedder Mountain Road are open for residents to return home. Heavy trucks, such as fuel and feed trucks, should only use Keith Wilson Road to enter Yarrow. The RCMP will be at checkpoints to ensure residents remain aware of the evacuation alert.

Updates will be posted online at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as information becomes available.