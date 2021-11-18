Chilliwack-area Forest Service Roads Closed

Fraser Valley – As a result of catastrophic damage to multiple forest service roads attributed to the recent storm events, and the potentially unsafe circumstances that may exist in areas not yet assessed, all forest service roads in the Chilliwack Forest District have been closed until further notice.

Updates and locations of the specific forest service roads that have been closed can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/natural-resource-use/resource-roads/local-road-safety-information/chilliwack-natural-resource-district-district-road-safety-information