School Closures – Wednesday November 17 – Abby Schools and UFV Closed for the Week – TWU Open

Fraser Valley – School Closures for Wednesday November 17:

Abbotsford Schools have made the call for the remainder of the week –

‼️ For the remainder of the week, we will be implementing a variety of closures, virtual learning and in-person instructional arrangements.

—#AbbySchools families — please check your email within the hour for further information. 📩 pic.twitter.com/nSZu1ao9pC — Abbotsford Schools (@AbbotsfordSD) November 17, 2021

Student and staff safety is paramount @ChilliwackSD33. A State of Local Emergency continues for all electoral areas of the FVRD. In addition, all non-essential travel is to be avoided at this time. Schools will be closed to students & staff on Wednesday, Nov. 17th. #sd33learns — Rohan Arul-pragasam (@rohanarul) November 17, 2021

Due to the ongoing state of emergency in our #FraserValley community the @TEDx_Abbotsford event on campus has been postponed to Dec 2. https://t.co/01eGDXSD4X — UFV Alumni (@UFVAlumni) November 16, 2021

UFV All classes cancelled Nov. 17-19. Buildings open.

All classes – face-to-face and virtual – are cancelled for the remainder of this week (Wed. Nov. 17, Thurs. Nov. 18, and Fri. Nov. 19). All activities and events scheduled for these days are cancelled. Exams scheduled over these dates are postponed and will be rescheduled.

Buildings open:

UFV campuses in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission are safe and buildings remain open to faculty, staff, and students with very limited in-person services on campus including:

Libraries at the Chilliwack and Abbotsford campuses – open 8:3oam to 6pm

Office of the Registrar front counter, Abbotsford and Chilliwack – open 9am to 4pm

Until further notice, building hours in Abbotsford and Chilliwack are from 7 am to 6 pm. Mission hours remain 8 am to 4 pm.

Food services will not be available.

All other campus services will continue to be offered online.

Faculty – Faculty are not asked to pivot course materials online at this time, but are welcome to make materials and content available to students, as appropriate. Please communicate with students regarding your plans for making up missed content and rescheduling exams, presentations, assignments, etc.

Staff and Academic Support Faculty – Work resumes for all employees on Wednesday, November 17. Please connect with your supervisor to determine whether you will work on campus or remotely. If you are unable to work due to the state of emergency caused by flooding, paid leave is available.

For staff and faculty members impacted by the flood, you may use special paid leave. Please contact your supervisor or Human Resources for more information on this leave.

Please check UFV.ca for updates.

TWU in Langley:

All classes have resumed on the Langley campus.

For those students who are directly impacted by the effects of this natural disaster, please know that our prayers are with you and your loved ones and you are under no obligation to attend class—as the health, safety, and well-being of you and your loved ones are paramount. If you are able to do so, please communicate with your professors regarding your specific situation and they will respond with care and grace in the face of these challenging events.

In the event of any further disruptions due to extreme weather conditions, alerts will be posted on the alerts banner on the TWU homepage (TWU.ca) and on the TWU bulletin line (604) 513.2147. The TWU homepage and bulletin line are the primary sources of information about class and/or exam cancellations per the University’s Class Cancellation Policy. Should there be conflicting reports regarding class cancellations, the TWU website and bulletin are to be considered correct.

Please note that the Langley campus is safe and fully operational; there is no immediate concern for campus residents, staff or faculty.