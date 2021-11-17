News

Highway 7 Reopening ONLY for Westbound Travellers Stranded in Hope

ByDon Lehn

Nov 17, 2021

Hope/Agassiz – Crews have made progress in clearing Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope, and the highway will reopen in a limited capacity at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 17.

This opening will be limited to westbound traffic only and is only open to passenger vehicles. The intent of this opening is to allow those people stranded in Hope to make their way toward the Lower Mainland.

Following this evacuation of passenger vehicles westbound from Hope, Highway 7 will be closed again between Agassiz and Hope so crews can continue to work on the highway. However, emergency services vehicles will continue to have access.

Travellers are advised to expect delays, and sections of the route may be single lane alternating traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks people for their patience while work is underway to reopen a highway connection between the Lower Mainland and Interior.

Check DriveBC.ca for updates.

News

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Says Supplies Are Coming Into Chilliwack – Route Opened

Nov 17, 2021
News

Yarrow Evacuation Order Lifted, Area Still Under Alert

Nov 17, 2021
News

School Closures – Some Abby Schools, Fraser Canyon/Kent and UFV Closed for the Week – TWU Open

Nov 17, 2021

Sports

BC High School Football Playoffs Move to Regional Championships, No 2021 Provincial Champion to be Crowned

Nov 17, 2021
News

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Says Supplies Are Coming Into Chilliwack – Route Opened

Nov 17, 2021
News

Yarrow Evacuation Order Lifted, Area Still Under Alert

Nov 17, 2021
News

Highway 7 Reopening ONLY for Westbound Travellers Stranded in Hope

Nov 17, 2021
