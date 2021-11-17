Highway 7 Reopening ONLY for Westbound Travellers Stranded in Hope

Hope/Agassiz – Crews have made progress in clearing Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope, and the highway will reopen in a limited capacity at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 17.

This opening will be limited to westbound traffic only and is only open to passenger vehicles. The intent of this opening is to allow those people stranded in Hope to make their way toward the Lower Mainland.

Following this evacuation of passenger vehicles westbound from Hope, Highway 7 will be closed again between Agassiz and Hope so crews can continue to work on the highway. However, emergency services vehicles will continue to have access.

Travellers are advised to expect delays, and sections of the route may be single lane alternating traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks people for their patience while work is underway to reopen a highway connection between the Lower Mainland and Interior.

Check DriveBC.ca for updates.