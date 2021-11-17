News

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Says Supplies Are Coming Into Chilliwack – Route Opened

ByDon Lehn

Nov 17, 2021

Chilliwack – Chilliwack-Kent MLA took to social media to bring a glimmer of good news. Milk, bread and other essentials are on route.

From her MLA Facebook page:

Some relief as we are able to open a supply path to City of Chilliwack. Hwy 7 access for essential vehicles only will allow for supplies to be brought into #Chilliwack #ChilliwackKent.


Grateful to be able to work with Mayor Ken Popove and Jason Lum to amplify the needs in our community her in Victoria.


Please refrain from hoarding or panic buying, it is not necessary or helpful as we continue to navigate this emergency together.

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021TRAN0154-002194

