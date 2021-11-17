Chilliwack Chiefs Weekend Games Postponed

Chilliwack/Merritt – Due to flooding in Merritt and in the Fraser Valley and the closures of major highways throughout the province, the BC Hockey League has made changes to its upcoming schedule.

Eight games this weekend will be postponed, while another two regional games will be added to the schedule.

Postponed:

Date Teams Location Friday, Nov. 19 Trail @ Coquitlam Poirier Sports & Leisure Centre Friday, Nov. 19 Prince George @ Surrey South Surrey Arena Friday, Nov. 19 Chilliwack @ Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre Friday, Nov. 19 Vernon @ Merritt Nicola Valley Memorial Arena Saturday, Nov. 20 Chilliwack @ Cranbrook Western Financial Place Saturday, Nov. 20 Trail @ Nanaimo Frank Crane Arena Saturday, Nov. 20 Prince George @ Merritt Nicola Valley Memorial Arena Sunday, Nov. 21 Trail @ Powell River Hap Parker Arena

Added:

Date Teams Location Friday, Nov. 19 Surrey @ Coquitlam Poirier Sports & Leisure Centre Saturday, Nov. 20 Trail @ Cranbrook Western Financial Place

The league will provide an update on the status of the postponed games as well as any other potential schedule changes in the coming days.

With continued road closures both #ChwkChiefs games this weekend have been postponed. https://t.co/Vq08Y0HIIb — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) November 18, 2021

The BCHL has made several changes to its upcoming schedule due to flooding and transportation issues across the province.



RELEASE: https://t.co/aqf5n5nTbx pic.twitter.com/WmiO3CNanY — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) November 18, 2021