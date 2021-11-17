Chilliwack Chiefs Weekend Games Postponed

Chilliwack/Merritt – Due to flooding in Merritt and in the Fraser Valley and the closures of major highways throughout the province, the BC Hockey League has made changes to its upcoming schedule.
Eight games this weekend will be postponed, while another two regional games will be added to the schedule.
Postponed:
|Date
|Teams
|Location
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Trail @ Coquitlam
|Poirier Sports & Leisure Centre
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Prince George @ Surrey
|South Surrey Arena
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Chilliwack @ Penticton
|South Okanagan Events Centre
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Vernon @ Merritt
|Nicola Valley Memorial Arena
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Chilliwack @ Cranbrook
|Western Financial Place
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Trail @ Nanaimo
|Frank Crane Arena
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Prince George @ Merritt
|Nicola Valley Memorial Arena
|Sunday, Nov. 21
|Trail @ Powell River
|Hap Parker Arena
Added:
|Date
|Teams
|Location
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Surrey @ Coquitlam
|Poirier Sports & Leisure Centre
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Trail @ Cranbrook
|Western Financial Place
The league will provide an update on the status of the postponed games as well as any other potential schedule changes in the coming days.