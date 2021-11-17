Sports

Chilliwack Chiefs Weekend Games Postponed

ByDon Lehn

Nov 17, 2021 , ,

Chilliwack/Merritt – Due to flooding in Merritt and in the Fraser Valley and the closures of major highways throughout the province, the BC Hockey League has made changes to its upcoming schedule.

Eight games this weekend will be postponed, while another two regional games will be added to the schedule.

Postponed:

DateTeamsLocation
Friday, Nov. 19Trail @ CoquitlamPoirier Sports & Leisure Centre
Friday, Nov. 19Prince George @ SurreySouth Surrey Arena
Friday, Nov. 19Chilliwack @ PentictonSouth Okanagan Events Centre
Friday, Nov. 19Vernon @ MerrittNicola Valley Memorial Arena
Saturday, Nov. 20Chilliwack @ CranbrookWestern Financial Place
Saturday, Nov. 20Trail @ NanaimoFrank Crane Arena
Saturday, Nov. 20Prince George @ MerrittNicola Valley Memorial Arena
Sunday, Nov. 21Trail @ Powell RiverHap Parker Arena

Added:

DateTeamsLocation
Friday, Nov. 19Surrey @ CoquitlamPoirier Sports & Leisure Centre
Saturday, Nov. 20Trail @ CranbrookWestern Financial Place

The league will provide an update on the status of the postponed games as well as any other potential schedule changes in the coming days.

