Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Mission Memorial Hospital

Surrey/Mission – Fraser Health is providing the following information about COVID-19 in our region:Acute:

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Mission Memorial Hospital.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency department at Ridge Meadows Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

Long-term care:

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby and Cherington Place in Surrey.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.