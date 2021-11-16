Uncategorized

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Mission Memorial Hospital

ByDon Lehn

Nov 16, 2021

Surrey/Mission – Fraser Health is providing the following information about COVID-19 in our region:Acute:

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Mission Memorial Hospital.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency department at Ridge Meadows Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

Long-term care:

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby and Cherington Place in Surrey.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Christmas Shopping with Yarrow’s Tour of the Town – Saturday November 27

Nov 15, 2021
Uncategorized

Federal Proof of Vaccination for Travellers Now Available

Oct 30, 2021
Uncategorized

“A PORTRAIT OF TWO COUNTRIES” (Repairing a Tear in a Flag), by Maxwell Newhouse – Performance Art (VIDEO)

Feb 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × four =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Uncategorized

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Mission Memorial Hospital

Nov 16, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

UFV’s CIVL 101.7 FM Wins Major Campus Radio Award

Nov 16, 2021
Legal News

Evacuation Alert Issued for Yarrow

Nov 16, 2021
News

Rockwell Drive in Harrison – VIDEO and Pictures – Washout

Nov 16, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.