Evacuation Alert Issued for Yarrow

ByDon Lehn

Nov 16, 2021

Yarrow – In response to the potential danger that may arise due to flooding, the City of Chilliwack has issued an evacuation alert for the community of Yarrow. Evacuation alerts are issued to notify residents to be prepared to leave the area on short notice, due to potential impacts to life and property safety.Residents in the alert area are being contacted by City officials. The area currently under evacuation alert includes:

  • Yarrow, from Boundary Road to Browne Road, and from the Vedder River to Majuba Hill Road.

Please see attached map for more details.

City staff continue to monitor the area and advise of any changes.

Due to the highway closures and extremely limited hotel availability, evacuees are strongly encouraged to stay with family and friends.

The City of Chilliwack would like to remind residents to be prepared in case of any emergency. Make sure your family is equipped for any emergency with an emergency kit containing basic supplies of food and water, as well as prescription medications, personal toiletries, a change of clothing, insurance papers and other important documents.

Updates will be posted online at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as information becomes available.

