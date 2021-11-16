5PM Tuesday UPDATE – Cultus Lake Park Board on Roads, Services

Cultus Lake – Below is information issued by Cultus Lake Park Board 5PM Tuesday:

Road Closures

Fraser Valley Regional District and Cultus Lake Park crews are currently in the field doing sector checks and reporting on road closures. The following list of full and partial road closures will be updated as more information is available.

Columbia Valley

Highway: now open at Lakeshore Drive for access to Chilliwack; single lane traffic at this time. November 16, 2021.

Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue: both roads are accessible, with minimal debris and mud on the roadways. November 16, 2021.

Main Beach: please avoid this area as walkways, gazebos and greenspaces are flooding. November 15, 2021.

Parking Lot A: please avoid this Public Parking Lot as access is currently unsafe and experiencing flooding. This lot is currently open for residents of Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue for emergency purposes. November 15, 2021.

Parking Lot C and Marina: please avoid this Public Parking Lot as access is currently unsafe and experiencing extreme flooding. November 15, 2021.

Wharves and Docks: all wharves and docks have experienced extreme flooding and are not accessible to the public. Do not utilize or access any dock at this time. November 15, 2021.

Footbridges: staff have roped off these areas to prevent access to all footbridges as they have experienced extreme flooding. November 15, 2021.

Sunnyside Campground:

Residents are advised to avoid this area as staff are working on removal of debris that has collected in the area. November 16, 2021.

Facility Closures:

The Community Hall is closed until further notice due to extreme rainfall and flooding in the area. November 15, 2021.Gazebos at Main Beach are not available due to extreme rainfall and flooding in the area. November 15, 2021.

Curbside Collection:

Valley Waste and Recycling Collection is currently delayed until further notice due to extreme weather conditions. November 15, 2021.

Facebook/Cultus Lake Community Hall/Casey Gessner