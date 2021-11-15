UPDATE – Coquihalla Closed TFN – Ministry of Transportation Geotech Monitoring

Coquihalla – As of 4 PM Sunday, all cars/trucks located in the #BChwy5 Coquihalla Box Canyon Creek to Portia slide area were moved.
The Coquihalla remains closed. Once safe, Geotech will assess next steps. #HopeBC. BUT, that won’t happen for some time. As of 10 AM Monday DriveBC noted:Highway 5, closed in both directions. Mudslide at Exit 202 (11 km south of Great Bear Snowshed)
On Hope and Coquihalla Social media, we are seeing the extent of the damage. From Kyle Snihur and others, this is the Coquihalla outside of Hope and near the Othello Campground.
