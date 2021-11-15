News

Closures in Mission

ByDon Lehn

Nov 15, 2021

Mission – Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis provided a social media list on what has bee happening with the rain, wind and flooding in Mission:

ALERTS FROM THE CITY OF MISSION: (taken from the City’s website
The City of Mission has closed Dewdney Trunk Road, west of Cedar and Silverdale Ave. as it has been flooded in a couple of locations.

Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) is closed in both directions from Hazelwood Ave. and Townshipline Rd. (2.9 km) due to flooding.

Highway 7 (Lougheed Hwy) Detours in effect between 240th and 272nd. 

Roads Closed due to Mudslides:
• Tyler Street between Clay Street and Wren Street

Roads Closed due to Flooding:
• Dewdney Trunk Road at Vishloff Street
• Silverdale Avenue between Nelson Street and Chester Street

Other Road Closures:
• Henry Avenue  – water main break

Stay safe and if you can please stay off of the roads. If you need to contact my office, they can be reached by telephone at (604) 820-6203 or by email at Pam.Alexis.MLA@leg.bc.ca.
﻿

Related Post

News

Evacuation Order for Lakeshore Drive, Cultus Lake

Nov 15, 2021
News

Highway 1 Closure Through Sumas Prairie

Nov 15, 2021
Legal News

As With Other Jurisdictions, Village of Harrison Declares Local State of Emergency – SANDBAG INFO

Nov 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one + five =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Evacuation Order for Lakeshore Drive, Cultus Lake

Nov 15, 2021
News

Closures in Mission

Nov 15, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

UPDATE – City of Abbotsford State of Local Emergency – Evacuation Order for Sumas Prairie (VIDEO) SANDBAG INFO

Nov 15, 2021
News

Highway 1 Closure Through Sumas Prairie

Nov 15, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.