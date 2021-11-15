Closures in Mission

Mission – Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis provided a social media list on what has bee happening with the rain, wind and flooding in Mission:

ALERTS FROM THE CITY OF MISSION: (taken from the City’s website)

The City of Mission has closed Dewdney Trunk Road, west of Cedar and Silverdale Ave. as it has been flooded in a couple of locations.

Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) is closed in both directions from Hazelwood Ave. and Townshipline Rd. (2.9 km) due to flooding.

Highway 7 (Lougheed Hwy) Detours in effect between 240th and 272nd.

Roads Closed due to Mudslides:

• Tyler Street between Clay Street and Wren Street

Roads Closed due to Flooding:

• Dewdney Trunk Road at Vishloff Street

• Silverdale Avenue between Nelson Street and Chester Street

Other Road Closures:

• Henry Avenue – water main break

Stay safe and if you can please stay off of the roads. If you need to contact my office, they can be reached by telephone at (604) 820-6203 or by email at Pam.Alexis.MLA@leg.bc.ca.

﻿