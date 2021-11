Agassiz – The Magic of Christmas is back this year as a ‘drive-thru’ event.

Taking place on December 4, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, each registered child will have their chance to see Santa Claus, and get a gift and goody bag.



Visit https://agassizharrison-magic-of-christmas.eventbrite.ca for details on the Magic of Christmas, the Holiday’s with the Family Photo Contest, or the colouring contest. Or visit the Agassiz Library for help with in person registration.