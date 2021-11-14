Part of Columbia Valley Highway Closed Due to Flooding

Cultus Lake – Taryn Dixon – From a Facebook posting to Cultus Lake Residents from FVRD Area rep Taryn Dixon:

Part of Columbia Valley Highway has been closed due to flooding and road damage. You can get to Lakeshore coming from town but not beyond. The road is closed around the Sweltzer Creek Bridge.

Our neighbours at Soowahlie have opened up the road through their lands. Soowahlie FN Has provided flaggers for now but we have requested other flaggers to come as well. Please drive very slowly along the Emergency Route. It will be muddy and bumpy and visibility is not great.

We also want to respect Soowahlie people and their land. If you are coming from town turn left off of Vedder Bridge where the new development is happening.

If you are heading into town turn onto Sleepy Hollow Road , follow it down the hill to the bottom and it will enter Soowahlie Lands. The conditions everywhere are dangerous.

If you can stay home, please do. If you are driving exercise extreme caution.We are grateful and thankful for the help Soowahlie First Nation is providing us.

Columbia Valley Road/Sweltzer Creek Bridge/Rick Renwick/flikr