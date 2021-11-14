News

Part of Columbia Valley Highway Closed Due to Flooding

ByDon Lehn

Nov 14, 2021

Cultus Lake – Taryn Dixon – From a Facebook posting to Cultus Lake Residents from FVRD Area rep Taryn Dixon:

Part of Columbia Valley Highway has been closed due to flooding and road damage. You can get to Lakeshore coming from town but not beyond. The road is closed around the Sweltzer Creek Bridge.

Our neighbours at Soowahlie have opened up the road through their lands. Soowahlie FN Has provided flaggers for now but we have requested other flaggers to come as well. Please drive very slowly along the Emergency Route. It will be muddy and bumpy and visibility is not great.

We also want to respect Soowahlie people and their land. If you are coming from town turn left off of Vedder Bridge where the new development is happening.

If you are heading into town turn onto Sleepy Hollow Road , follow it down the hill to the bottom and it will enter Soowahlie Lands. The conditions everywhere are dangerous.

If you can stay home, please do. If you are driving exercise extreme caution.We are grateful and thankful for the help Soowahlie First Nation is providing us.

Columbia Valley Road/Sweltzer Creek Bridge/Rick Renwick/flikr

Related Post

News

7:30PM Sunday – Chilliwack Flood Watch Warning and Closures

Nov 14, 2021
News

7PM SUNDAY – Flood Watch and High Stream Flow Advisory – Problems on Highway 1 and Coquihalla

Nov 14, 2021
News

The City of Abbotsford Activates EOC Emergency Operations Center

Nov 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 − four =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Environment/Weather/Climate

FVRD Declares Local State of Emergency, Evacuation Orders for Camperland

Nov 15, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

District of Kent : State of Local Emergency Issued Late Sunday Night

Nov 15, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

Midnight Monday November 15 – Evacuation Alerts have been issued by the City of Abbotsford Emergency Operations Centre

Nov 15, 2021
News

7:30PM Sunday – Chilliwack Flood Watch Warning and Closures

Nov 14, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.