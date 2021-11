Coquihalla – As of 4 PM Sunday, all cars/trucks located in the #BChwy5 Coquihalla Box Canyon Creek to Portia slide area have been moved.

School District 78 is advising remote working and no travel tomorrow.

Out of an abundance of caution and due to multiple travel advisories and road closures, we are discouraging staff members from travelling and working at school or school district 78 work sites tomorrow. Please continue with Pro- D remotely as well PT Interviews. — School District 78 (@sd78bc) November 15, 2021

The Coquihalla will be closed through the night, and MOT are turning any traffic around at Coldwater interchange (Exit 256). Once safe, Geotech will assess next steps. #HopeBC.

Mudslides have closed #BChwy1 between Popkum and #HopeBC. This image is near Popkum.

Crews are on site and working to address.

Check @DriveBC for more infomations.

