UPDATE – After all this time – FINALLY, Chilliwack’s Two High School Football Programs Clash – Graham Beats Sardis 18-0

Chilliwack – UPDATE – GW Graham Defeated Sardis 18-0 at Exhibition Stadium.

BC Pavilion Corporation aka BC Place (PavCo) and BC School Sports (BCSS) are pleased to announce the BCSS High School Football Championship Series is returning to BC Place for 2021.



As a result of the playoff schedules for both Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Canadian Football League (CFL) recently being largely determined, a number of event dates that were previously held at the stadium have now been released.



BC Place will host the BC School Sports Football Semi-Final games on Saturday, November 27th, followed by the prestigious Subway Bowl Championship Final games on Saturday, December 4th.

ORIGINAL STORY – Friday Night Lights, High School Football will see history. The two Chilliwack High School Football Programs clash in the Playoffs.

Friday night, November 12 at 7PM at Exhibition Stadium. Sardis and GW Graham.

Matt Paisley, when he is not selling real estate or doing his real estate program on chillTV, is involved in local football.

I can’t believe this is actually happening but GW Graham and Sardis will finally play each other. This is amazing for football in Chilliwack. Both teams are filled with star studded talent and most of these kids grew up playing community football together for the Chilliwack Giants and are great friends. After they are done playing high school hopefully many of them will move on to play together again with the Valley Huskers.



The game is this Friday night at 7:00pm at Exhibition stadium in Chilliwack. Get there early as the stands will be packed for this historic event.

Matt Paisley