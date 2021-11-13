A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol – HUB Theatre Chilliwack – December 9 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The WONDERHEADS present their delightfully captivating reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with giant masks, whimsical puppets, and wondrous theatrical invention!

Ticket information here.

Praised by the CBC as “Pure magic” and the Globe and Mail as “Powerful, surprising and moving,” acclaimed theatrical imagineers the WONDERHEADS present their delightfully captivating reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with giant masks, whimsical puppets, and wondrous theatrical invention.

A feast for the eyes, ears, heart and funny bone, this astonishing production features larger than life characters, glowing ghosts, and 10-foot-tall puppets – to name just a few of the treats in store for audiences as they are whisked away with Ebenezer Scrooge on his magical Christmas Eve adventure. Prepare to laugh, cry, and be utterly enchanted this holiday season!

Advisories: Some spooky moments – recommended for ages 7+.

Theatrical fog/haze, flashing lights