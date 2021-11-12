CIVL and Abbotsford’s DJ Darko Takes Over National Music Countdown Show

Abbotsford – CIVL’s DJ Darko (Stephen Munga) of Chill Rose Radio is the new host of Canada’s weekly Top 20 radio program, !earshot20.

The weekly charts, reported at www.earshot-online.com have been counted down on radio programs over the last decade, hosted by CIVL/CHUO-Ottawa, CHSR–Fredericton, and CFMH-Saint John at different times, and have been produced and voiced by station management from these stations to date. DJ Darko’s taking up this new role represents the first time a station has hired a longtime volunteer programmer to take on this important role.

!earshot20 reflects the most played albums on campus and community radio across Canada every week, and feature specialty charts from different genres including Hip Hop, Loud, Electronic, Jazz, International and Roots. www.earshot-online.com was built by SFU’s CJSF.

“I am blessed to have been able to take over this job,” says Munga, a 2021 NCRA Community Radio Awards Volunteer of the Year Award finalist. “Understanding its importance in the scope of campus and community radio only adds fuel to the fire. Once I started my radio journey, I told myself that this was my path and I would see it through to the end. I’m grateful for every day, knowing that I’m actively working towards making my goals a reality.”

“There’s no better host, to my mind. Both for presenting the most played music in Canada with context and discussion that educates and assists listeners in enjoying; and learning more – about the music and artists finding its way into the playlists of Canadians involved in campus and community radio,” says CIVL Station Manager Aaron Levy. “Chill Rose Radio has been one of the essential CIVL programs since 2017, enriching our airwaves in immeasurable ways with it’s exciting new music, talented local guests, and thought provoking discussion topics.”

CIVL 101.7 FM will air !earshot20 Friday at noon until 2 pm weekly, while select stations across Canada run it weekly at different times as per their individual program schedules.

!earshot20 can also be downloaded, streamed or shared here.

CIVL/DJ Darko