chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021 -INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021 -INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Chilliwack School Board will not mandate vaccines for teachers.
• Anti-mask protest at minor football game, game goes forward.
• Government release causes local controversy.
AND
• Remembrance Day.
INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board
News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™