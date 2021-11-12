News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021 -INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 12, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021 -INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Chilliwack School Board will not mandate vaccines for teachers.
• Anti-mask protest at minor football game, game goes forward.
• Government release causes local controversy.
AND
• Remembrance Day.

INTERVIEW: Willow Reichelt, Chair, Chilliwack School Board

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

