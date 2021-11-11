Métis Nation British Columbia and the Fox Family Create a Limited-Edition Commemorative Terry Fox Sash

Chilliwack – Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) and the Fox Family have partnered to create a limited-edition commemorative Terry Fox Sash. The sash, available online through MNBC’s Trading Post, is now available for order. The product will ship in mid-December. All proceeds of the sash will go directly to the Terry Fox Foundation. A sash with a commemorative patch of Terry will also be available from the Terry Fox Foundation.

“I know I speak for our entire community when I say how thrilled I am to have the opportunity to continue highlighting the Fox Family and all their contributions to our province and country,” says Louis De Jaeger, MNBC Director for Region 2. “The Fox family has embraced their Métis identity and helped to shine a light on on the rich culture our people hold.”

“We have enjoyed developing our relationship with Métis Nation BC as we continue to understand, explore and embrace our Métis origins.” said Darrell Fox Terry’s younger brother. “We are excited by the journey ahead and further initiatives that will highlight Terry’s Métis heritage and ever-growing legacy”

The commemorative sash builds on a number of initiatives that MNBC and the Fox Family have collaborated on. This past year, MNBC and Métis artist helped design to the Terry Fox Run t-shirt. The shirt and its unique artistic design was a success not only in the Métis community, but around the country, and was one of the best selling shirts in the run’s history. The Fox Family, MNBC, Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC), the Coquitlam School District (SD43) and the BC Sports Hall of Fame all partnered on the creation of the Terry Fox: Inspiration in Action Lesson Plans for elementary schools. Through the Inspiration in Action Lesson Plans, students will explore Terry’s life story through a new lens, examining his family’s discovery of their Métis ancestry – while further exploring what it means to be Métis.

MNBC is also working on another project to recognize Terry’s Métis heritage at a highly visible site in BC.